Michigan, Michigan State both move up in USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll

Both Michigan and Michigan State got off to a great start to their 2022 season as the Wolverines destroyed Colorado State by a score of 51-7 and the Spartans took care of business against Western Michigan.

Just moments ago, the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released and as you can see below, Michigan moved up to No. 5, and Michigan State moved up to No. 11.

In addition, Georgia jumped Ohio State for the No. 2 spot behind Alabama after the Buckeyes struggled a bit as a heavy favorite against Notre Dame.

The only other Big Ten team included in the most recent poll is Wisconsin (No. 18). Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota, and Northwestern all received votes but not enough to crack the Top 25.

No. 22 Cincinnati; No. 25 Houston.

Tennessee 143; Penn State 138; Houston 137; Cincinnati 61; Iowa 44; Mississippi State 34; Florida State 33; Central Florida 23; Fresno State 21; Air Force 18; Auburn 15; Texas Christian 7; UCLA 6; South Carolina 6; Utah State 5; Minnesota 5; Syracuse 4; Oregon State 3; UL Lafayette 1; Texas Tech 1; Northwestern 1; North Carolina 1.