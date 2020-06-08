Michigan/Michigan State drop in latest College Football Playoff odds

At this point, we are just crossing our fingers that the 2020 college football season kicks off as planned.

When it does kick-off, both Michigan and Michigan State will have their work cut out for them if they want to get to (and then win) the College Football Playoff.

According to the latest odds released by the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, Michigan is now 50-1 (down from 40-1) to win it all, while Michigan State is listed at 2000-1 (down from 500-1) to bring home the hardware.

As you can see below, Clemson and Ohio State are co-favorites at 11-4 to win the College Football Playoff on January, 11th, 2021.