The Michigan-Michigan State hockey rivalry has never needed much help getting heated, but Friday night’s showdown at Yost Ice Arena took things to an entirely different level.

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And the fallout could have a major impact on Saturday’s rematch.

No. 1 Michigan defeated No. 9 Michigan State 5-1, but the final score wasn’t the biggest story after a massive third-period brawl resulted in 136 combined penalty minutes and six player disqualifications.

According to Ryan Zuke of MLive, the chaos erupted shortly after Michigan sophomore Cole McKinney scored to give the Wolverines a commanding four-goal advantage.

Michigan State defenseman Sean Barnhill delivered a hard hit on Wolverines forward Nick Moldenhauer, triggering an altercation that quickly escalated into a full-scale brawl.

By the time officials finished sorting everything out, three players from each team had been disqualified.

And because those players will miss Saturday’s rematch, Friday’s confrontation could prove costly for both programs.

Mayhem has broken out at Yost pic.twitter.com/HkwYpxgpuG — Ryan Zuke (@ryanzuke) November 21, 2026

Six Players Ejected Following Michigan-Michigan State Hockey Brawl

The disqualifications were the most in a Michigan-Michigan State hockey game since 1991, according to MLive.

The following players were disqualified:

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Hage, Forward

Nic Sima, Forward

Drew Schock, Defenseman

Michigan State Spartans

Sean Barnhill, Defenseman

Shane Vansaghi, Forward

Matt Lahey, Defenseman

The biggest loss for Michigan is undoubtedly Hage, who entered Friday’s contest as the nation’s leading scorer.

The talented forward has been one of the biggest reasons Michigan entered the weekend ranked No. 1 in the country, and now the Wolverines will have to face their biggest rival without him Saturday night.

Michigan State won’t escape the consequences, either.

Barnhill, whose hit helped spark the confrontation, will be unavailable for the rematch, while Vansaghi and Lahey will also miss the game.

With both programs already battling for positioning in the Big Ten, losing six combined players adds another layer of intrigue to an already intense rivalry.

Michigan Dominates Behind Jack Ivankovic’s Brilliant Performance

Before the third-period chaos, Michigan was putting together another impressive performance worthy of its No. 1 national ranking.

Freshman Jack Nesbitt opened the scoring just 5:47 into the first period, capitalizing on a rebound following a shot from defenseman Landon DuPont.

About six minutes later, J.P. Hurlbert, a 2026 first-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, extended Michigan’s lead to 2-0 with his goal off a feed from Asher Barnett.

The Wolverines dominated the opening period, putting 21 shots on goal before Michigan State finally answered.

Cullen Potter scored with just 21 seconds remaining in the first period, cutting Michigan’s lead to 2-1 and giving the Spartans some much-needed momentum.

Michigan State carried that momentum into the second period, but Wolverines goaltender Jack Ivankovic wasn’t interested in allowing a comeback.

Ivankovic finished with 37 saves, repeatedly frustrating the Spartans during their strongest stretches.

And when Michigan needed another goal, Barnett delivered.

The defenseman scored on a three-on-one rush late in the second period, restoring Michigan’s two-goal advantage and putting the Wolverines firmly in control.

Saturday’s Rematch Just Became Must-Watch Hockey

Michigan State had an opportunity to get back into the game early in the third period, earning a power play while trailing 3-1.

However, Ivankovic made another spectacular save on a one-timer, and the Wolverines successfully killed the penalty.

Shortly afterward, Jayden Perron scored his NCAA-leading 14th goal of the season, extending Michigan’s lead to 4-1.

McKinney eventually made it 5-1, setting the stage for the confrontation that overshadowed the closing minutes.

For Michigan, Friday’s victory was another statement performance against a nationally ranked opponent. The Wolverines improved to 11-1 and demonstrated why they entered the weekend atop the national rankings.

For Michigan State, the defeat was frustrating enough before the penalties made an already difficult weekend even more complicated.

The two teams will meet again Saturday, November 21, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, with the puck scheduled to drop at 6 p.m. ET.

Michigan will be without its leading scorer, while Michigan State must replace three disqualified players of its own.

And after 136 penalty minutes, six ejections, and one extremely heated rivalry game, Saturday’s rematch suddenly has an entirely different feel.

Friday night was supposed to be about two of the best teams in college hockey.

Instead, it ended with both teams losing players for the next meeting.

Something tells me nobody will need a motivational speech before the puck drops Saturday.