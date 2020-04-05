40.5 F
Detroit
Monday, April 6, 2020
type here...
College Sports
Updated:

Michigan, Michigan State included in 3-star WR Markus Allen’s Top 8

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
overcast clouds
40.5 ° F
44 °
37 °
86 %
3.5mph
90 %
Sun
53 °
Mon
54 °
Tue
54 °
Wed
65 °
Thu
61 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Philadelphia Eagles fans criticize Darius Slay for social media post

One of the major changes the Detroit Lions made to their roster this offseason was their decision to trade...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

2 Leading candidates to replace Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill

If it were not for COVID-19, the Detroit Red Wings would have played their final game of the 2019-2020...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions trade down, get 4 picks as compensation in latest NFL Mock Draft

At this point, it would be more surprising if the Detroit Lions do not trade the No. 3 pick...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans are both one step closer to landing talent on the recruiting trail, officially being included in the top eight list for 2021 three-star WR Markus Allen of Clayton, OH.

The 6’2, 190 lb. Allen put up 1,099 yards on 51 receptions with 15 touchdowns during his junior season.

According to FirstStarFootballReport.com, Allen is described as:

“Sure handed receiver who runs solid routes and shows speed and burst along with solid hands. With the ball in his hands he’s capable of scoring no matter where he’s at on the field.”

Here’s what he had to say about both schools:

Michigan State: “First of all, Michigan is also close to home. Michigan State, they honestly have always had like a prominent program. They’ve always had a program that has been good year in and year out. Coach ‘Tuck’ (head coach Mel Tucker), we actually got on the phone, and we talked and everything. He’s the real deal. He’s about his business, and he really wants to make Michigan State better than what it was before. That’s gonna be a task, but I thought he can handle it and with the staff he got, with a lot of Michigan State alums and with some people that he brought over from Colorado, he really has it going up there. So I really like that especially, and I’m going to get up there soon.”

Michigan: “Honestly, I’ve always watched ever since I was younger and everything, and they’ve always been that big team like when it comes to them and Ohio State. They’ve always had my eye. Me and Coach Josh Gattis, the receivers coach up there at Michigan, we have a pretty good bond. We were actually on FaceTime the other day, me, him and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. They really want to get me up there, and they’re building something good up there also. They just want to compete at the highest level, and they want the best players to do that with. With them recruiting me, I feel like that’s a good fit. … The academics is phenomenal, and so that’s pretty good.”

Both schools in the Mitten State will be vying with West Virginia, Iowa State, Indiana, Kentucky, Purdue and Boston College for his services.

– – Quotes via Jake Kocorowski of Sports Illustrated Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceJake Kocorowski
ViaSports Illustrated
Previous articleTop 10 Niklas Kronwall hits of all-time [Video]
Next articleFormer Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski wins WWE 24/7 Championship at Wrestlemania 36 [Video]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Michigan, Michigan State included in 3-star WR Markus Allen’s Top 8

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans are both one step closer to landing talent on the recruiting trail,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Top 10 Niklas Kronwall hits of all-time [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
We may not have hockey right now but that does not mean we cannot look back at some of our favorite moments. Here is a...
Read more
College Sports

Wrestlemania match to determine site of future college hoops game

Don Drysdale - 0
When Brock Lesnar against Drew McIntyre square off on Sunday at Wrestlemania, their match will have some extra meaning to Iona head coach Rick...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings: Best Hits From the Playoff Streak [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
For 25 straight seasons, Detroit Red Wings fans had the pleasure of watching their favorite team compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But as...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Cliff Avril explains why the Detroit Lions should pass on Tua and stick with Stafford

Don Drysdale - 0
Whether we like it or not, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn will both be back for at least...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Michigan Wolverines OT Taylor Lewan’s insane workout (VIDEO)

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
While the National Football League awaits the reopening of player facilities thanks to the spread of COVID-19, players have been forced to improvise their...
Read more

Michigan Wolverines land commitment from four-star TE Louis Hansen

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan Wolverines were able to land their fifth verbal commitment of the 2021 cycle this afternoon. Four star tight-end Louis Hansen out of...
Read more

OTD: Trey Burke forces overtime vs. Kansas with clutch shot

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan Wolverines fans will forever remember March 29, 2013 as one of the greatest dates the school has ever enjoyed on the hardwood thanks...
Read more

Game of the Day: Michigan defeats Temple on this date in 1993 to advance to Final Four

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
We continue our Game of the Day series as we await the return of sports with a classic collegiate matchup that took place on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.