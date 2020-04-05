Michigan, Michigan State included in 3-star WR Markus Allen’s Top 8

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans are both one step closer to landing talent on the recruiting trail, officially being included in the top eight list for 2021 three-star WR Markus Allen of Clayton, OH.

The 6’2, 190 lb. Allen put up 1,099 yards on 51 receptions with 15 touchdowns during his junior season.

According to FirstStarFootballReport.com, Allen is described as:

“Sure handed receiver who runs solid routes and shows speed and burst along with solid hands. With the ball in his hands he’s capable of scoring no matter where he’s at on the field.”

Here’s what he had to say about both schools:

Michigan State: “First of all, Michigan is also close to home. Michigan State, they honestly have always had like a prominent program. They’ve always had a program that has been good year in and year out. Coach ‘Tuck’ (head coach Mel Tucker), we actually got on the phone, and we talked and everything. He’s the real deal. He’s about his business, and he really wants to make Michigan State better than what it was before. That’s gonna be a task, but I thought he can handle it and with the staff he got, with a lot of Michigan State alums and with some people that he brought over from Colorado, he really has it going up there. So I really like that especially, and I’m going to get up there soon.”

Michigan: “Honestly, I’ve always watched ever since I was younger and everything, and they’ve always been that big team like when it comes to them and Ohio State. They’ve always had my eye. Me and Coach Josh Gattis, the receivers coach up there at Michigan, we have a pretty good bond. We were actually on FaceTime the other day, me, him and Coach (Jim) Harbaugh. They really want to get me up there, and they’re building something good up there also. They just want to compete at the highest level, and they want the best players to do that with. With them recruiting me, I feel like that’s a good fit. … The academics is phenomenal, and so that’s pretty good.”

Both schools in the Mitten State will be vying with West Virginia, Iowa State, Indiana, Kentucky, Purdue and Boston College for his services.

