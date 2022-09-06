Michigan, Michigan State jump in latest AP Poll

Week 1 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans certainly will be pleased to see both their respective teams have moved up in the latest edition of the AP Poll rankings.

The Wolverines easily handled the visiting Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor last Saturday, a 51-7 beatdown that saw their defense post seven sacks along with 11 tackles for loss. Quarterback Cade McNamara, however, put forth a rather pedestrian performance, completing 9 of his 18 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

With their win, the Wolverines have moved up two spots from No. 6 to No. 4 behind only Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama.

Meanwhile, following their 35-13 victory over the visiting Western Michigan Broncos at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mel Tucker‘s Michigan State Spartans improved one spot, jumping to the 14th overall position. Despite the win, Tucker wasn’t satisfied, going so far as to say the performance of his players on Saturday was “unacceptable”.

“We’re just too inconsistent right now with what we’re doing,” Tucker said on Monday. “Even though we saw some good things out there, that I saw out there on the tape, our overall play was unacceptable.”

“We’re just challenging everyone in the organization to get uncomfortable and attack this week and we need to get to the next level of our intensity,” Tucker said. “We need to prepare to play 60 minutes this week – not 10 or 20 or play in spurts. We just have to raise our level of intensity of what we’re doing. We have to attack everything that we’re doing.”

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are currently in preparations to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Ann Arbor this weekend, while the Spartans will be hosting Akron.

The post-Week 1 AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma

8. Notre Dame

9. Baylor

10. USC

11. Oklahoma State

12. Florida

13. Utah

14. Michigan State.

15. Miami

16. Arkansas

17. Pittsburgh

18. North Carolina State

19. Wisconsin

20. Kentucky

21. BYU

22. Ole Miss

23. Wake Forest

24. Tennessee

25. Houston