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TodayRed Wingsat COL · 9:00 PMStarts in 1h 28m · ESPN+, DSN, Altitude Sports

Michigan vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time Updated Ahead of Rivalry Game

Michigan vs. MSU Kickoff Expected at 7:45 PM
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Fans waiting for Saturday night’s rivalry showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans may have to wait a few extra minutes.

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According to a Saturday evening update from Anthony Broome of The Wolverine, the clock inside Michigan Stadium indicates that kickoff is now expected at 7:45 p.m. ET.

“According to the Michigan Stadium clock, kickoff tonight is set for 7:45 p.m.,” Broome reported.

The matchup was originally announced for 7:30 p.m. ET, meaning the stadium clock indicates a potential 15-minute difference from the advertised start time.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Kickoff Time Update

The Big Ten originally announced a 7:30 p.m. kickoff for Saturday’s annual battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

However, Michigan State’s official game notes released earlier this week listed the contest for 7:40 p.m.

Broome’s latest update from Michigan Stadium now points to 7:45 p.m. as the anticipated actual kickoff time.

There has been no confirmed explanation for the difference between the originally advertised start time and the stadium clock.

The game will still stream exclusively on Peacock.

As we previously reported when the game time was first announced, this marks the fifth consecutive season that Michigan and Michigan State will meet under the lights.

Michigan and Michigan State Ready for Rivalry Showdown

Michigan enters Saturday night’s game with a 5-3 record, while Michigan State sits at 2-6.

Both teams will also be dealing with significant injury concerns.

The Wolverines have ruled out seven players, including cornerback Shamari Earls, while Michigan State will be without 14 players.

Michigan has won four consecutive meetings against the Spartans and will look to extend that streak while securing bowl eligibility.

For fans planning to watch, the important update is simple.

The advertised start time remains 7:30 p.m. ET, but the Michigan Stadium clock is indicating an actual kickoff at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Either way, the battle for Paul Bunyan is almost here.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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