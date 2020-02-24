Michigan and Michigan State both land back in the AP Top 25

If you have watched Michigan and Michigan State play throughout the course of the season, you are well aware that there are days when they look like top 10 teams (or better) and days when they look like they are borderline NCAA Tournament teams.

As of late, both the Wolverines and Spartans have been playing well and on Monday they both re-entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

As you can see below, the Wolverines check in at No. 19, while the Spartans are No. 23.

Nation, when all is said and done, who will have had the better season? Michigan or Michigan State?