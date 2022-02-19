Michigan, Michigan State make AP’s 25 greatest programs of all-time list

When discussing the top college football programs of all time, there is usually quite a bit of subjectivity that enters and eventually derails the conversation pretty quickly.

But by using every final Associated Press College Football Top 25 Poll since 1936, College Football News has come up with a formula to ‘accurately’ rank the nation’s top programs of all time.

The No. 1 team on the list is Oklahoma, followed by Alabama, and Ohio State.

Michigan comes in at No. 5 and Michigan State comes in at No. 19.

Here is what they have to say about Michigan. (They had nothing to say about Michigan State)

Jim Harbaugh joined the pantheon of Michigan coaching greats last season with his first Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth. From Bo Schembechler to Lloyd Carr, Michigan Football screams success. A recruiting monster much like Ohio State in the Big Ten, Michigan has never had an issue courting some of the nation’s best players on both sides of the ball to play in Ann Arbor. The 1997 national championship team, anchored by Heisman winner Charles Woodson, is one of the most memorable in program history, but 2021’s storybook run is close. Harbaugh beat Ohio State last season, flirted with the NFL and now is anchored by a long-term extension in Ann Arbor. Can the Wolverines win a national title under his direction? They’re not far off.