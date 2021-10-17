Michigan, Michigan State move up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll

The Michigan State Spartans did not look great but they managed to get the job done in the end by defeating Indiana 20-15 on the road, while Michigan had their bye week.

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released and as you can see below, Michigan is up to No. 6, while Michigan State is now No. 7 in the rankings.

The Spartans will have their bye week next Saturday, while the Wolverines will host Northwestern. If Michigan can handle their business, it will set up a heck of a matchup between two undefeated teams on Oct. 30.

No. 17 Florida; No. 19 Arkansas; No. 20 Brigham Young; No. 22 Arizona State.

Iowa State 38; Utah 35; Arkansas 31; Florida 23; Brigham Young 23; Air Force 20; UL Lafayette 18; Arizona State 18; Purdue 16; Houston 11; Virginia 6; Texas 4; Louisiana State 2; Fresno State 1.

