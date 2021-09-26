Michigan, Michigan State skyrocket in latest AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll

After very impressive 3-0 starts to the season, Michigan and Michigan State were the talk of the town heading into this weekend’s games against Rutgers and Nebraska.

Though both the Wolverines and Spartans survived tough games, they certainly did not look impressive in doing so.

Despite that, both Michigan (No. 14) and Michigan State (No. 16) have made big moves in the latest AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Here is the full poll for your viewing pleasure.

Dropped Out:

No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina.

Others Receiving Votes:

Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.