The Michigan Wolverines are searching for a new offensive coordinator, and one intriguing possibility would involve stealing a successful assistant from a fellow Big Ten program. Mike Shanahan, the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Indiana, has been identified as a potential candidate to replace the recently fired Jason Beck.

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According to Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News, Shanahan is among the coaches worth considering as Kyle Whittingham looks for someone capable of turning Michigan’s struggling offense around. Although there is no indication that Michigan has contacted Shanahan, his success with the Hoosiers makes him an interesting name to monitor.

And considering what Indiana has accomplished offensively, it isn’t difficult to understand why.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mike Shanahan Has Built an Impressive Résumé at Indiana

Shanahan has worked alongside Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti for several seasons, including their time together at James Madison. The two helped transform Indiana into a national champion, with Shanahan playing an important role in developing the high-powered offense that carried the Hoosiers to a 16-0 season and a 27-21 win over Miami in January’s College Football Playoff title game.

According to Shanahan’s official Indiana coaching biography, the Hoosiers established several school records during the 2025 season, including:

537 points scored

70 offensive touchdowns

Eight games scoring at least 40 points

41.3 points per game, ranking second nationally

Indiana has continued producing offensively in 2026, averaging 419.6 total yards and 32.4 points per game through nine games. Those numbers stand in sharp contrast to Michigan’s struggles, with the Wolverines averaging just 19.6 points and ranking 126th nationally in scoring offense.

For Whittingham, finding someone who has demonstrated the ability to produce consistently in the Big Ten could be especially appealing.

Kyle Whittingham Has Made His Expectations Clear

Following Michigan’s embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State, Whittingham made the decision to fire Beck after just nine games. The Wolverines have since turned to Jim Harding as their interim offensive coordinator while preparing for a national search.

Whittingham has also explained exactly what he wants from Michigan’s next offensive leader.

“Proven play-caller, proven track record of success,” Whittingham said at his Monday news conference, according to MLive. “Be great if there’s Michigan ties or at least Midwest ties, someone that knows the landscape and the conference.”

Shanahan certainly checks several of those boxes, particularly his experience coaching and developing offensive talent in the Big Ten. His success working under Cignetti could also make him attractive to a Michigan program desperately searching for a new offensive identity.

Indiana Would Not Let Its Offensive Coordinator Go Easily

There would obviously be challenges in convincing Shanahan to leave Indiana, especially considering the success the Hoosiers have enjoyed under Cignetti. Indiana also gave him a new three-year contract in December that can keep him in Bloomington through 2028.

However, Michigan has the resources and national reputation to make its offensive coordinator vacancy an appealing opportunity.

Could Shanahan Help Fix Michigan’s Quarterback Situation?

One of Michigan’s biggest disappointments this season has been its inability to establish consistent production at quarterback. The Wolverines have struggled regardless of whether Bryce Underwood or Tommy Carr has been behind center, creating questions about the team’s offensive scheme and player development.

Whittingham has already reopened Michigan’s quarterback competition as the Wolverines attempt to salvage their season. However, finding the right offensive coordinator could be even more important than deciding which quarterback starts the next game.

Shanahan’s experience developing Indiana’s passing attack could give Michigan an opportunity to build a more efficient offense around its talented young players. His success with the Hoosiers suggests he understands how to establish a productive system, rather than relying entirely on individual talent.

Of course, hiring Shanahan would not guarantee an immediate turnaround. Michigan’s offensive line struggles, inconsistent execution and uncertainty at quarterback would still need to be addressed.

Still, if Whittingham wants a proven offensive coordinator who understands the Big Ten, Shanahan deserves consideration.

There is currently no verified report that Michigan has contacted Shanahan or that the Indiana assistant is interested in leaving Bloomington. But as the Wolverines prepare for what could be one of their most important coaching hires in years, stealing an offensive coordinator from a successful Big Ten rival would certainly get everyone’s attention.

Would Mike Shanahan be a good hire for Michigan, or should Kyle Whittingham look elsewhere?