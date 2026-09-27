Michigan vs. Minnesota Opening Point Spread

Michigan is coming off the type of loss that can make a fan stare at the ceiling for a while.

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Oddsmakers apparently recovered faster.

The Wolverines initially opened as an 8.5-point road favorite for Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium, according to the opening line tracked by Action Network. The market has already started moving, with Michigan sitting as a 6.5-point favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The current total is hovering around 43.5 to 44.5 points.

Michigan and Minnesota will kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 3, with FOX carrying the Little Brown Jug rivalry game. Both teams enter at 3-1.

That opening number is interesting for one obvious reason.

Michigan just lost.

Oddsmakers Still Believe in Michigan

The Wolverines entered Saturday ranked No. 18 before suffering a brutal 20-19 loss to No. 17 Iowa at Michigan Stadium. Michigan led 19-14 in the fourth quarter before Iowa put together the game-winning drive in the final minutes. The Hawkeyes scored the deciding touchdown on the final play.

We covered the heartbreaking finish against Iowa Saturday night, and there was plenty for Michigan to regret.

Still, the loss was hardly a disaster from a statistical standpoint.

Michigan produced 429 yards of offense against an Iowa defense that entered the afternoon allowing just 176.7 yards per game. Bryce Underwood threw for a career-high 276 yards, and JJ Buchanan caught two touchdown passes. Michigan’s defense also forced six Iowa punts.

The Wolverines lost.

They did not suddenly become a bad football team.

Apparently, Vegas noticed.

Minnesota Is Coming Off a Big Ten Win

Minnesota will not exactly be waiting around to help Michigan feel better.

The Golden Gophers improved to 3-1 Saturday with a 27-24 victory over Washington.

Michigan also has history firmly on its side in this rivalry.

The Wolverines have won five consecutive meetings against Minnesota and 44 of the last 48. Michigan won the most recent meeting 27-24 in Ann Arbor in 2024 after blowing out the Gophers 52-10 in Minneapolis one year earlier.

Of course, historical dominance does not cover point spreads.

Michigan learned that lesson rather painfully against Iowa.

The Wolverines were also favored entering Saturday’s game. As we noted when the Michigan-Iowa opening spread was released, Michigan opened as a 4.5-point favorite.

Iowa left Ann Arbor with the football equivalent of a stolen wallet.

Michigan Needs a Response Before the Bye

This is an important spot for Kyle Whittingham’s team.

Michigan is 3-1 overall but 0-1 in Big Ten play, and Saturday represents its first road game of the season. After Minnesota, the Wolverines get a bye before returning home for Penn State on Oct. 17. Their 2026 schedule gets considerably nastier from there, with Indiana, Michigan State, Oregon and Ohio State still waiting later in the season.

That makes Minnesota more than another game involving a trophy that looks like it belongs in somebody’s garage.

Michigan needs to respond.

The opening spread suggests oddsmakers expect exactly that. Even after Saturday’s gut punch, Michigan opened as more than a touchdown favorite on the road.

Now the Wolverines have to justify it.