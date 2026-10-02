Michigan is taking a clean road look to Minneapolis.

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The Wolverines revealed their uniform combination for Saturday’s Little Brown Jug matchup against Minnesota, and they will wear their traditional winged helmet with a white jersey and blue pants. The white-and-blue combination will make its 2026 debut as Michigan plays away from Michigan Stadium for the first time this season.

The look also provides a sharp contrast to Minnesota, which announced it will bring back its gold chrome helmets for the rivalry matchup. The Golden Gophers are pairing those helmets with maroon jerseys and maroon pants.

Michigan previously stayed traditional at home, including the navy jersey and maize pants combination against UTEP.

Michigan Hits the Road for Little Brown Jug

The uniform reveal comes before an important afternoon for Kyle Whittingham’s Wolverines. Michigan enters Saturday at 3-1 and looking to respond after last weekend’s 20-19 loss to Iowa, which ended with the Hawkeyes scoring on the final play.

Saturday also marks the 100th battle for the Little Brown Jug, with Michigan holding a 74-23-2 advantage in the trophy series. The Wolverines have also been strong away from Ann Arbor in recent years, posting an 18-5 record in Big Ten road games from 2021 through 2025, according to Michigan’s official game preview.

Michigan at Minnesota Kickoff Time and Betting Line

Oddsmakers expect Michigan to have the advantage despite last week’s loss. The Wolverines opened as an 8.5-point road favorite before the line tightened.

Michigan and Minnesota kick off Saturday at noon ET from Huntington Bank Stadium, with FOX carrying the game nationally, per Minnesota’s official game preview.

White tops. Blue pants. Winged helmets.

For Michigan’s first road trip of the Whittingham era, the Wolverines are keeping it simple.