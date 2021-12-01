Michigan moves into Top 4 in Week 14 College Football Playoff Rankings

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines had a golden opportunity as they hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes, and to say they took advantage of that opportunity would be an understatement.

Not only did Michigan beat Ohio State but they dominated in the trenches on their way to a 42-27 win at the Big House.

For their efforts, the Wolverines moved all the way up to No. 2 in the Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings, which were released just moments ago.

Here are the full rankings.

Georgia Michigan Alabama Cincinnati Oklahoma State Notre Dame Ohio State Ole Miss Baylor Oregon Michigan State BYU Iowa Oklahoma Pittsburgh Wake Forest Utah North Carolina State San Diego State Clemson Houston Arkansas Kentucky Louisiana Texas A&M

Nation, did the committee get this correct? What changes would you make?