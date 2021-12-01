Michigan moves into Top 4 in Week 14 College Football Playoff Rankings

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines had a golden opportunity as they hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes, and to say they took advantage of that opportunity would be an understatement.

Not only did Michigan beat Ohio State but they dominated in the trenches on their way to a 42-27 win at the Big House.

For their efforts, the Wolverines moved all the way up to No. 2 in the Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings, which were released just moments ago.

Here are the full rankings.

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Oklahoma State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Baylor
  10. Oregon
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Iowa
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Pittsburgh
  16. Wake Forest
  17. Utah
  18. North Carolina State
  19. San Diego State
  20. Clemson
  21. Houston
  22. Arkansas
  23. Kentucky
  24. Louisiana
  25. Texas A&M

