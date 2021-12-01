Michigan moves into Top 4 in Week 14 College Football Playoff Rankings

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines had a golden opportunity as they hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes, and to say they took advantage of that opportunity would be an understatement.
Not only did Michigan beat Ohio State but they dominated in the trenches on their way to a 42-27 win at the Big House.
For their efforts, the Wolverines moved all the way up to No. 2 in the Week 14 College Football Playoff rankings, which were released just moments ago.
Here are the full rankings.
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Alabama
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Michigan State
- BYU
- Iowa
- Oklahoma
- Pittsburgh
- Wake Forest
- Utah
- North Carolina State
- San Diego State
- Clemson
- Houston
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Texas A&M
Nation, did the committee get this correct? What changes would you make?