Michigan Moves Up in AP Top 25 After Rout of UTEP

Michigan is heading in the right direction again.

The Wolverines moved up one spot to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 following Saturday’s 52-17 victory over UTEP. Michigan received 432 points in the new poll and remains one position behind Iowa, its next opponent.

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That last part is rather convenient.

Michigan entered Saturday ranked No. 19 and briefly played like a team interested in leaving the poll altogether. Bryce Underwood and Savion Hiter lost first-half fumbles, UTEP converted both turnovers into touchdowns and the Wolverines trailed 14-7 during the second quarter.

Michigan eventually stopped experimenting with disaster.

The Wolverines scored 38 consecutive points, including 28 in the third quarter, and improved to 3-0 in Kyle Whittingham’s first season. The final score looked routine. Getting there was anything but.

Michigan Finally Delivered a Complete Half

Underwood responded to his early fumble by completing 19 of 25 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Marsh caught 10 passes for 105 yards, while JJ Buchanan finished with seven receptions for 92 yards. Both receivers scored.

The performance represented an important step for Underwood after Urban Meyer recently highlighted the quarterback’s rare physical ability. Underwood’s athleticism was never the mystery. Michigan needed to see him operate the passing game with better timing, accuracy and control.

It also needed a cleaner overall performance than the first half provided.

Michigan’s defense helped create separation by holding UTEP to three points after halftime. Jonah Lea’ea returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Wolverines recorded seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. According to the game recap, Michigan closed the afternoon on a 45-3 scoring run.

True freshman quarterback Tommy Carr then completed both of his passes and threw his first collegiate touchdown. Whittingham’s assessment of Carr’s ceiling provided another encouraging development from the victory.

AP Voters Still Need to See More

Michigan also climbed to No. 18 in the Coaches Poll, but its relatively modest movement makes sense.

The Wolverines narrowly escaped Western Michigan in their opener before beating Oklahoma 17-10. The NCAA later acknowledged that a replay error affected the Western Michigan game, adding another layer to a victory that already raised questions.

Michigan’s second half against UTEP was its most dominant stretch of the season. The first half was another reminder that the Wolverines remain unfinished.

Saturday’s matchup with No. 17 Iowa should provide a much clearer measurement. The Hawkeyes are also 3-0 and sit directly ahead of Michigan in both major polls. Beat Iowa, and the Wolverines will have a legitimate argument for a more substantial jump.

For now, Michigan is moving forward one spot at a time. Considering how the season began, that is progress.

Latest AP Top 25

Rank Team Record Points First-Place Votes 1 Texas 3-0 1,706 58 2 Georgia 3-0 1,580 3 3 Notre Dame 3-0 1,517 0 4 Ole Miss 3-0 1,488 3 5 Indiana 3-0 1,467 4 6 Miami (FL) 3-0 1,445 1 7 Ohio State 2-1 1,415 0 8 Alabama 3-0 1,182 0 9 BYU 3-0 1,090 0 10 LSU 2-1 1,078 0 11 Texas Tech 3-0 1,067 0 12 USC 4-0 907 0 13 Penn State 3-0 850 0 14 Tennessee 3-0 826 0 15 Utah 3-0 752 0 16 Louisville 2-1 692 0 17 Iowa 3-0 561 0 18 Michigan 3-0 432 0 19 Missouri 3-0 369 0 20 Oregon 2-1 364 0 21 Florida 3-0 269 0 22 SMU 2-1 212 0 23 Texas A&M 2-1 202 0 24 Mississippi State 3-0 179 0 25 Houston 2-1 127 0

Others receiving votes: Washington 107, Kentucky 98, West Virginia 93, Oklahoma 91, Oklahoma State 50, Boise State 48, Virginia Tech 46, Western Michigan 27, Duke 20, Tulsa 18, Arizona 12, Pittsburgh 10, UCLA 10, James Madison 7, North Dakota State 6, Kansas State 3 and Nebraska 2.