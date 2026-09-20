Michigan Moves Up in Latest Coaches Poll After Blowing Out UTEP

Michigan did what a ranked team is supposed to do against an overmatched opponent Saturday. It eventually made the game look entirely unfair.

The Wolverines climbed one spot to No. 18 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll after pulling away for a 52-17 victory over UTEP at Michigan Stadium. Michigan improved to 3-0 and received 545 points in the new Coaches Poll.

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“Pulled away” is doing some work there. Michigan trailed 14-7 during the second quarter after Bryce Underwood and Savion Hiter lost fumbles. The Wolverines led only 17-14 at halftime before finally remembering they were favored by several touchdowns.

Then came the correction.

Michigan scored 28 points in the third quarter, finished the game on a 45-3 run and limited UTEP to three second-half points. It was not a clean performance from start to finish, but the final 30 minutes looked much more like the team Michigan expects to become.

Michigan’s Offense Finally Opens Up

Underwood produced his best passing performance of the season, completing 19 of 25 attempts for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Andrew Marsh caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a score, while JJ Buchanan added seven receptions for 92 yards and another touchdown.

The Wolverines also received an encouraging debut from backup quarterback Tommy Carr. Carr completed both of his passes, rushed for 18 yards and threw a touchdown during his first college series. Kyle Whittingham later made an eye-opening statement about Carr’s potential, although Underwood’s performance against UTEP gave Michigan no reason to manufacture a quarterback controversy.

Michigan’s official postgame notes credited the Wolverines with 449 total yards, seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Jonah Lea’ea supplied the defensive highlight by returning an interception for a touchdown.

The movement to No. 18 reflects progress, but not a complete reassessment. Michigan moved up only one position after its largest victory of the season. Coaches apparently appreciated the final score while noticing how long it took the Wolverines to seize control. Fair enough.

Michigan Still Has Plenty to Prove

Michigan began the season at No. 16, fell after its narrow victory over Western Michigan and has now started working its way back. The controversial ending to that opener remained part of the national conversation after the NCAA acknowledged a replay error.

The Wolverines followed that game by defeating Oklahoma 17-10 and then overwhelming UTEP. Their defense has generally looked capable of carrying a contender. Underwood’s development remains the variable that could determine whether Michigan merely hangs around the Top 25 or climbs into the College Football Playoff discussion.

Urban Meyer recently highlighted Underwood’s rare physical ability, but Michigan will need more than occasional flashes once conference play begins.

The next test comes Saturday against No. 17 Iowa. Michigan is ranked one spot behind the Hawkeyes, which gives the Wolverines an immediate opportunity to make this week’s one-position climb look temporary.

Latest US LBM Coaches Poll Top 25

Rank Team Record Points First-Place Votes Previous 1 Texas 3-0 1,807 46 1 2 Georgia 3-0 1,742 16 2 3 Notre Dame 3-0 1,636 2 3 4 Indiana 3-0 1,613 9 4 5 Miami (FL) 3-0 1,552 1 5 6 Ole Miss 3-0 1,501 0 9 7 Ohio State 2-1 1,473 0 6 8 Alabama 3-0 1,309 0 10 9 BYU 3-0 1,089 0 13 10 Texas Tech 3-0 1,079 0 12 11 LSU 2-1 1,067 0 7 12 USC 4-0 1,057 0 11 13 Tennessee 3-0 833 0 14 14 Penn State 3-0 814 0 15 15 Utah 3-0 743 0 17 16 Oregon 2-1 594 0 18 17 Iowa 3-0 580 0 20 18 Michigan 3-0 545 0 19 19 Louisville 2-1 519 0 NR 20 Texas A&M 2-1 447 0 8 21 Missouri 3-0 382 0 22 22 Florida 3-0 370 0 NR 23 Washington 3-0 251 0 24 24 Oklahoma 2-1 213 0 21 25 SMU 2-1 162 0 16

Dropped out: No. 23 Houston and No. 25 Virginia.