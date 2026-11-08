I’ve been watching Michigan football for a long time, and I can say with complete confidence that what I witnessed Saturday night at the Big House was one of the most embarrassing offensive performances I’ve ever seen from the Wolverines.

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And I’ve seen some BAD Michigan football.

But this? This was something else entirely.

Michigan lost 15-6 to a Michigan State team that entered Saturday with a 2-6 record and ZERO Big Ten victories.

At home. Under the lights. With the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line.

Are you kidding me?!?!

And I’m supposed to believe Kyle Whittingham is the man to lead this program back to national prominence?

Absolutely not.

Michigan needs to fire Kyle Whittingham. Immediately.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham walks up the tunnel after 13-6 loss to Indiana in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kyle Whittingham Has Turned Michigan’s Offense Into a Complete Embarrassment

Let’s look at what Michigan accomplished against the Spartans.

Actually, accomplished might be the wrong word.

The Wolverines finished with:

192 total yards

54 rushing yards

Four turnovers

Five sacks allowed

2-for-10 on third down

ZERO points through the first 58 minutes

ZERO POINTS!!!

Michigan finally scored a meaningless touchdown with 1:35 remaining, long after the Spartans had embarrassed the Wolverines in their own stadium.

And here’s what makes this even more unacceptable.

Michigan State didn’t score a single touchdown!

Not one.

The Spartans kicked five field goals, and that was enough to win by nine points.

Think about how pathetic an offense must be for an opponent to win a rivalry game without ever reaching the end zone.

That’s Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan football program in 2026.

We’ve Heard Enough Excuses From Kyle Whittingham

After Saturday’s humiliation, Whittingham acknowledged just how bad things had become.

“I can’t explain what just happened,” Whittingham admitted during his postgame press conference.

Well, Coach, allow me.

Your offense is atrocious.

Your offensive coordinator, Jason Beck, has failed to develop anything resembling a functional attack.

Your quarterbacks have struggled.

Your offensive line can’t consistently protect the passer.

And your team looks completely unprepared far too often.

This isn’t one bad Saturday, either.

Michigan scored six points against Indiana. It managed 14 against Minnesota, with seven coming directly from a defensive touchdown. It barely escaped Western Michigan, 13-12.

Through nine games, Michigan is averaging just 19.6 points per game.

NINETEEN POINT SIX!

And let’s not pretend Whittingham hasn’t had time to recognize the problem.

Following Michigan’s loss to Minnesota on Oct. 3, Whittingham acknowledged that major changes could be necessary.

More than a month later, we’re still watching the same garbage.

Different Saturday. Same lifeless offense.

Michigan’s Defense Deserves So Much Better

Here’s what makes this season particularly infuriating.

Michigan has a defense capable of competing with some of the best teams in college football.

The Wolverines held Indiana to six points in regulation. They held Michigan State to 15 points Saturday despite four turnovers by their own offense.

And what has the offense done to reward those performances?

Absolutely nothing.

As previously detailed when Whittingham defended offensive coordinator Jason Beck, Michigan’s offensive failures have been impossible to ignore for weeks.

Yet Whittingham has continued backing the operation that is dragging this team down.

Michigan is now 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten.

A program that won the national championship in January 2024 has become a team that can’t consistently score 20 points.

That’s unacceptable.

Somehow, Michigan Has Gone Backward After Sherrone Moore

Let’s be clear: Sherrone Moore’s tenure ended in disgrace following his firing and subsequent arrest in December 2025. He later pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

That was an embarrassment to the university for reasons far beyond football.

But if we’re evaluating what has happened ON THE FIELD, Whittingham has somehow managed to make Michigan’s football product look even worse.

And that’s saying something.

Michigan didn’t bring Whittingham to Ann Arbor to finish in the middle of the Big Ten standings, lose to a two-win Michigan State team, or produce an offense that looks completely lost.

He was hired to stabilize the program and win football games.

Instead, Michigan is going backward.

And with road trips to Oregon and Ohio State still on the schedule, plus UCLA coming to Ann Arbor, I’m genuinely concerned about how ugly the final weeks could become.

The Bottom Line: Enough Is Enough

I understand Whittingham is in his first season.

I understand changing coaches again would create instability.

And I understand that firing a head coach after nine games is a drastic decision.

You know what’s also drastic?

Losing 15-6 at home to a Michigan State team that entered the game 2-6.

You know what’s unacceptable?

Scoring six points against Indiana, six against Michigan State, and averaging fewer than 20 points per game with the resources Michigan has available.

There comes a point when patience becomes an excuse for accepting failure.

Michigan has reached that point.

If the university isn’t willing to make a change at head coach, then at the absolute minimum, Jason Beck should not be calling another offensive play for the Wolverines.

But for me, that doesn’t go far enough.

The head coach is responsible for the entire football program. The preparation. The assistants. The adjustments. The results.

And Kyle Whittingham has failed spectacularly in those areas that matter most.

Michigan football deserves better. Its players deserve better. And the 111,172 fans who showed up Saturday night deserve a hell of a lot better.

I’ve seen enough.

FIRE KYLE WHITTINGHAM. IMMEDIATELY!!!