Michigan names honorary captains for matchups vs. Penn State, Michigan State

Following their win on Saturday over Indiana, the Michigan Wolverines are now 6-0 with a top-10 matchup against Penn State staring them straight in the face.

Featured Videos



The Wolverines will take on the Nittany Lions this coming Saturday and it will be a Maize out game at the Big House.

Who will be Michigan’s honorary captains for matchups vs. Penn State, MSU?

According to a report from Clayton Sayfie, the Wolverines have named their honorary captains for their upcoming matchups against Penn State and MSU.

Sayfie reported on Monday that Michael Phelps will be Michigan’s honorary captain for the Penn State game (Oct. 15) and UM president Santa J. Ono, who takes office this week, will serve as the honorary captain for the MSU game on Oct. 29.