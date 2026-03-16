Michigan Basketball 2026 NCAA Tournament Odds

With the NCAA Tournament bracket officially set, the Michigan Wolverines are entering March Madness with serious momentum, and oddsmakers have taken notice.

According to championship odds released by BetMGM, Michigan currently holds the best odds to win the 2026 NCAA men’s basketball national championship at +325.

Wolverines Lead the Title Odds

Michigan’s position at the top of the odds board comes after an impressive season that saw the Wolverines finish 31–3 overall and earn the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.

Despite falling 80–72 to the Purdue Boilermakers men’s basketball in the Big Ten Tournament championship game, Michigan’s body of work throughout the season has made them one of the favorites to cut down the nets.

Here’s a look at the current national championship odds via BetMGM:

Michigan — +325

— +325 Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball — +333

— +333 Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball — +425

— +425 Florida Gators men’s basketball — +600

— +600 Houston Cougars men’s basketball — +1000

March Madness Begins Thursday

Michigan’s path toward a potential national title will begin Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS when the Wolverines face the winner of the First Four matchup between UMBC Retrievers men’s basketball and Howard Bison men’s basketball in the Round of 64.

As the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, Michigan will look to turn its dominant regular season into a deep run through the NCAA Tournament.

For now, the betting markets are sending a clear message: the Wolverines are the team to beat.