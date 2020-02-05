26.5 F
Detroit
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Michigan native Eric Fisher once again does best Stone Cold impression during parade

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Michigan native Eric Fisher once again does best Stone Cold impression during parade

After you win the Super Bowl, you've just gotta celebrate! That's exactly what Rochester, Mich. native and current Kansas...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Pistons, Suns reach stalemate on potential Luke Kenanrd trade

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns were working on a potential deal...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

TSN analyst suggests Maple Leafs should re-acquire Jonathan Bernier

The NHL Trade Deadline will be coming up before too long, and unfortunately the Detroit Red Wings are nowhere...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

After you win the Super Bowl, you’ve just gotta celebrate!

That’s exactly what Rochester, Mich. native and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman did during the Super Bowl parade this afternoon in downtown Kansas City:

- Advertisement -

Of course, Fisher went viral earlier this year for his similar celebration in the stands during the AFC Divisional game.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Pistons, Suns reach stalemate on potential Luke Kenanrd trade

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Michigan native Eric Fisher once again does best Stone Cold impression during parade

After you win the Super Bowl, you've just gotta celebrate! That's exactly what Rochester, Mich. native and current Kansas...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Pistons, Suns reach stalemate on potential Luke Kenanrd trade

Michael Whitaker - 0
Earlier this week, it was reported that the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns were working on a potential deal that would send shooting guard...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

TSN analyst suggests Maple Leafs should re-acquire Jonathan Bernier

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NHL Trade Deadline will be coming up before too long, and unfortunately the Detroit Red Wings are nowhere even close to competing for...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

USA Today predicts Tigers to once again be MLB’s worst team

Michael Whitaker - 0
This probably won't be to much of a surprise to people around these parts. The Detroit Tigers were MLB's worst team in 2019 with 114...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores has some sense talked into him

Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Pistons are currently in limbo and if they keep the same path they have been traveling, that will continue for a very...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions 2020 Over/Under win total released

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The Super Bowl is in the books and it is time to start looking towards the 2020 NFL regular season. Though the free agency period...
Read more

Detroit Lions important offseason dates to remember

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Super Bowl LIV is in the books and the Kansas City Chiefs are the only happy team in the NFL. That being said, there is...
Read more

Police chase breaks out at Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom of Champions Parade [Video]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs stormed back from a 20-10 deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. On Wednesday...
Read more

NFL Legend Deion Sanders has advice for Detroit Lions regarding Darius Slay

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
One of the biggest decisions, maybe the biggest decision, that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will have to make this offseason is what his...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.