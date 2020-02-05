Michigan native Eric Fisher once again does best Stone Cold impression during parade

After you win the Super Bowl, you’ve just gotta celebrate!
That’s exactly what Rochester, Mich. native and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman did during the Super Bowl parade this afternoon in downtown Kansas City:
Eric Fisher kept on smashing beers at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.@Big_Fish79 | @steveaustinBSR | @CMU_Football pic.twitter.com/h8WBasi0Ox
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 6, 2020
Of course, Fisher went viral earlier this year for his similar celebration in the stands during the AFC Divisional game.
