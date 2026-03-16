Michigan’s First Round Game Time Announced for 2026 NCAA Tournament

The wait is over. The Michigan Wolverines now know exactly when their NCAA Tournament journey will begin.

After earning the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, Michigan will open the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET, with the game scheduled to air nationally on CBS.

Michigan Will Face First Four Winner

Michigan (31–3) enters March Madness following a strong season that included a trip to the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game. The Wolverines ultimately fell to the Purdue Boilermakers men’s basketball by a score of 80–72, but their overall body of work still secured them the top seed in the Midwest.

In the Round of 64, Michigan will face the winner of Tuesday’s First Four matchup between UMBC and Howard.

That play-in game will determine who advances to take on the Wolverines in Thursday night’s matchup.

Tournament Path Begins in Buffalo

Michigan is expected to begin the tournament in Buffalo, New York, where the Wolverines could play their first two games if they advance past the opening round.

Should Michigan win Thursday’s game, they would return to the court on Saturday for the Round of 32.

From there, the Wolverines’ projected path could take them to Chicago for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, with the Final Four scheduled for Indianapolis.