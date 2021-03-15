Michigan NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game time revealed

Sharing is caring!

As you have probably heard by now, the University of Michigan was rewarded for a great regular season by getting a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

On Sunday evening, it was announced that the Wolverines will play the winner of No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/No. 16 Texas Southern in the Round of 64 and we now know the official date/time for that game.

According to the NCAA, Michigan’s first NCAA Tournament game will tip-off at 3 p.m. on Saturday on CBS.

Nation, can Michigan make a run without Isaiah Livers in the lineup?