Michigan near top, Michigan State left out of initial AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

The 2021-22 NCAA college basketball season officially tips off on Tuesday and it should be a fun season if you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines or Michigan State Spartans.

As you can see below, the Wolverines start off at No. 6 in the poll, while the Spartans are not ranked at all in the Top 25 (They do come in at No. 26)

Michigan State opens up their season on Tuesday against No. 3 Kansas, while Michigan opens up on Wednesday night against Buffalo.

Nation, where do you think the Wolverines and Spartans will be ranked when the season is over?

Others Receiving Votes:

Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.