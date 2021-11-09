Michigan near top, Michigan State left out of initial AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

The 2021-22 NCAA college basketball season officially tips off on Tuesday and it should be a fun season if you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines or Michigan State Spartans.

As you can see below, the Wolverines start off at No. 6 in the poll, while the Spartans are not ranked at all in the Top 25 (They do come in at No. 26)

Michigan State opens up their season on Tuesday against No. 3 Kansas, while Michigan opens up on Wednesday night against Buffalo.

Nation, where do you think the Wolverines and Spartans will be ranked when the season is over?

Rank Trend Team Conference Record Points Game scores Share
1  Gonzaga West Coast 0-0 1,562(55) _
2  UCLA Pac-12 0-0 1,459(8) _
3  Kansas Big 12 0-0 1,427 _
4  Villanova Big East 0-0 1,332 _
5  Texas Big 12 0-0 1,315 _
6  Michigan Big Ten 0-0 1,255 _
7  Purdue Big Ten 0-0 1,213 _
8  Baylor Big 12 0-0 992 _
9  Duke ACC 0-0 963 _
10  Kentucky SEC 0-0 894 _
11  Illinois Big Ten 0-0 861 _
12  Memphis American Athletic Conference (AAC) 0-0 831 _
13  Oregon Pac-12 0-0 775 _
14  Alabama SEC 0-0 713 _
15  Houston American Athletic Conference (AAC) 0-0 694 _
16  Arkansas SEC 0-0 673 _
17  Ohio State Big Ten 0-0 581 _
18  Tennessee SEC 0-0 563 _
19  North Carolina ACC 0-0 547 _
20  Florida State ACC 0-0 381 _
21  Maryland Big Ten 0-0 294 _
22  Auburn SEC 0-0 267 _
23  St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 0-0 238 _
24  Connecticut Big East 0-0 161 _
25  Virginia ACC 0-0 125 _

Others Receiving Votes:
Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.

