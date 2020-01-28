Michigan and Nebraska honor Kobe Bryant before Big Ten matchup

On Tuesday night, Michigan was in Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in an important Big Ten matchup.
Following the opening tip, the Wolverines took a 10-second violation and the Cornhuskers followed with a 30-second violation in honor of Kobe Bryant, who was killed on Sunday morning when his helicopter crashed.
As noted by Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, both teams are coached by ex-NBAers — Juwan Howard (Michigan) and Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska).
Nice gesture the two Big Ten schools.