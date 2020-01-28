32.1 F
Detroit
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
type here...
U of M News

Michigan and Nebraska honor Kobe Bryant before Big Ten matchup

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

U of M NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Michigan and Nebraska honor Kobe Bryant before Big Ten matchup

On Tuesday night, Michigan was in Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in an important Big Ten matchup. Following the...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Calvin Johnson absolutely torches Detroit Lions…again [Video]

In case you were not aware, Calvin Johnson cannot stand the Detroit Lions and how he was treated when...
Read more
U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is living rent-free in Richard Sherman’s head

Here we go again. Another day and another Jim Harbaugh comment from San Francisco 49ers DB, Richard Sherman. http://gty.im/460498496 Sherman continues to...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Tuesday night, Michigan was in Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in an important Big Ten matchup.

Following the opening tip, the Wolverines took a 10-second violation and the Cornhuskers followed with a 30-second violation in honor of Kobe Bryant, who was killed on Sunday morning when his helicopter crashed.

As noted by Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, both teams are coached by ex-NBAers — Juwan Howard (Michigan) and Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska).

Nice gesture the two Big Ten schools.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleCalvin Johnson absolutely torches Detroit Lions…again [Video]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of M NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Michigan and Nebraska honor Kobe Bryant before Big Ten matchup

On Tuesday night, Michigan was in Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers in an important Big Ten matchup. Following the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Calvin Johnson absolutely torches Detroit Lions…again [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
In case you were not aware, Calvin Johnson cannot stand the Detroit Lions and how he was treated when he played for them. In...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is living rent-free in Richard Sherman’s head

Arnold Powell - 0
Here we go again. Another day and another Jim Harbaugh comment from San Francisco 49ers DB, Richard Sherman. http://gty.im/460498496 Sherman continues to let the world know he...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Barry Sanders has strong words about NFL refs screwing Detroit Lions

Don Drysdale - 0
Though there may or may not be a statistic to prove it, we are fairly certain that the Detroit Lions get screwed by NFL...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Barry Sanders comments on if Detroit Lions would have won Super Bowls if they had a QB like Patrick Mahomes

Don Drysdale - 0
I may be biased considering I got to work with former Detroit Lions great Barry Sanders back in the day, but in my opinion,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is living rent-free in Richard Sherman’s head

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
Here we go again. Another day and another Jim Harbaugh comment from San Francisco 49ers DB, Richard Sherman. http://gty.im/460498496 Sherman continues to let the world know he...
Read more

6 Former Michigan Wolverines make XFL rosters

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the XFL released their 52-man rosters and those rosters include six former Michigan Wolverines. Here are are the six Wolverines who made the...
Read more

Michigan’s Juwan Howard suspends Zavier Simpson

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
According to the University of Michigan, head basketball coach Juwan Howard has suspended senior guard Zavier Simpson for a violation of team policies. Simpson...
Read more

ESPN writer says Michigan is second-tier program heading into 2020 season

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
Heading into the 2019 season, Las Vegas Sportsbooks listed Michigan as a favorite in every single game of their schedule, including their season-finale against...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.