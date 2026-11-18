The Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team is off to a sensational start, and the oddsmakers apparently don’t expect Wednesday night’s matchup against Niagara to be particularly competitive. In fact, the point spread for this game is almost difficult to believe.

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According to odds listed for FanDuel Sportsbook, No. 2 Michigan is an astonishing 75.5-point favorite over Niagara heading into their 7 p.m. ET matchup at Crisler Center. That means the Wolverines would need to win by at least 76 points just to cover the spread.

Yes, you read that correctly. Seventy-six points.

Nov 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Courtney Ogden (40) high fives guard Olivia Olson (1) during the first half against the UConn Huskies at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan vs. Niagara FanDuel Betting Odds

The Wolverines enter Wednesday’s matchup with a perfect 4-0 record, while Niagara is still searching for its first victory at 0-5. And the difference between these two programs is reflected in one of the most eye-popping betting lines you’ll see.

Here are the reported FanDuel Sportsbook odds for Wednesday’s game:

Betting Market FanDuel Line Michigan Wolverines -75.5 (-114) Niagara Purple Eagles +75.5 (-114) Game Time 7:00 p.m. ET Location Crisler Center

Odds are subject to change.

How Michigan Climbed to No. 2

Michigan has already established itself as one of the nation’s elite teams, climbing to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 after knocking off previously second-ranked UConn earlier this month. The Wolverines followed that impressive victory with strong performances against Wright State, Columbia, and Central Michigan.

Can Michigan Actually Cover Such a Massive Spread?

The Wolverines are coming off a 101-point performance against Central Michigan on Monday, marking the seventh time since the beginning of last season that Michigan has reached triple digits. Meanwhile, Niagara has struggled mightily, including a 95-38 loss to Sacramento State in its most recent outing.

According to Michigan’s official game preview, the Wolverines have won both previous meetings with Niagara. Wednesday’s contest will be the first matchup between the programs since the 2016-17 season.

Of course, even an elite basketball team can have difficulty covering a spread this enormous. Michigan could dominate from beginning to end, win by 50 or 60 points, and still fall well short of covering the FanDuel number.

Regardless of what happens against the spread, Michigan is expected to handle business against the winless Purple Eagles. But with the Wolverines favored by more than 75 points, the final margin could be almost as interesting as the final score.