Michigan now has a member of the College Football Playoff committee

This past season, the University of Michigan football team advanced all the way to the College Football Playoff before falling to the eventual National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Now, the Wolverines will have a representative at the table when next year’s CFP teams are decided upon.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel has been selected to be a part of the College Football Playoff committee. Manuel will start this spring and will serve a three-year term.

