Michigan OC Chip Lindsey Contract Details Released

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Sherrone Moore has made a notable change to his coaching staff, replacing offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell with Chip Lindsey. Lindsey arrives at Michigan after spending the past two seasons at North Carolina, where he worked under Mack Brown, who was let go at the end of the regular season.

Chip Lindsey Contract Overview

Lindsey’s contract details were made public through a Freedom of Information Act request by The Detroit Free Press. The three-year deal is worth $4.5 million in base salary, with additional incentives tied to the Wolverines' performance. Below are the specifics of his contract:

Year Base Salary Bonus Total 2025 $1.4 million N/A $1.4 million 2026 $1.5 million N/A $1.5 million 2027 $1.6 million N/A $1.6 million

In addition to the base salary, Lindsey will receive a $60,000 signing bonus, and he can earn significant bonuses based on the team’s success.

Performance-Based Bonuses

Lindsey's contract also includes performance incentives. These bonuses are tied to the Wolverines' offensive achievements:

$100,000 if Michigan finishes in the top four in offense in the Big Ten.

if Michigan finishes in the top 15 in offense nationally. $50,000 for every victory beyond the ninth of the season, excluding the Big Ten championship, with a cap of $200,000.

With these lucrative contract details and the potential for additional earnings, Chip Lindsey is set to play a pivotal role in shaping Michigan’s offensive strategy in the years to come.