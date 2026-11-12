The Michigan Wolverines desperately need to get their offense back on track, but the latest injury news isn’t going to make that task any easier. In fact, Michigan could be without both of its original starting offensive tackles when it travels to face No. 16 Oregon on Saturday.

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According to Aaron McMann of MLive, starting right tackle Blake Frazier has been listed as doubtful for Saturday’s matchup after suffering an injury during Michigan’s embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State.

Making matters worse, fellow offensive tackle Andrew Sprague has already been ruled out for the eighth consecutive game. That leaves the Wolverines potentially scrambling to put together another offensive line combination at the worst possible time.

Michigan Offensive Line Injuries Hit an Offense Already in Transition

Michigan enters Saturday’s game with a 5-4 record and an offense that has been among the least productive in college football. The Wolverines are also preparing to play their first game since Jim Harding took over as interim offensive coordinator following the firing of Jason Beck.

Michigan offensive lineman Blake Frazier (77) warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan Offensive Line Could Look Very Different Against Oregon

Frazier has started eight of Michigan’s nine games this season, initially playing left tackle before moving to the right side following Sprague’s injury. His absence would force another adjustment to an offensive line that has already used five different starting combinations this season.

Freshman Marky Walbridge replaced Frazier against Michigan State and could be called upon again Saturday. Meanwhile, Andrew Babalola, who returned to action against the Spartans after recovering from a serious knee injury, provides another potential option.

The situation is further complicated by the status of starting guard Brady Norton, who is listed as questionable. According to The Wolverine’s injury report, Michigan also has seven players listed as questionable overall.

That is a serious concern for an offense that managed just 192 total yards and allowed five sacks against Michigan State. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has already acknowledged how badly his offense struggled, and losing additional offensive linemen certainly won’t help.

Michigan Faces Critical Test Against Oregon

The timing couldn’t be much worse for the Wolverines, who need just one victory over their final three regular-season games to become bowl eligible. Unfortunately, those remaining opponents are Oregon, UCLA and Ohio State.

Harding now faces the difficult challenge of repairing Michigan’s struggling offense while potentially replacing both starting tackles. Whether Tommy Carr or Bryce Underwood takes the snaps, the Wolverines must find a way to protect their quarterback and establish some consistency on the ground.

Oregon has injury concerns of its own, including the loss of standout defender Teitum Tuioti, but Michigan cannot afford another offensive disaster. The Wolverines need answers immediately, and Saturday’s game will provide a major test of whether their revamped coaching staff can deliver them.

Michigan and Oregon kick off Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be televised on FS1.