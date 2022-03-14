Michigan offers scholarship to 5-star son of former Detroit Lion

According to Dylan Raiola, who is a 5-star quarterback in the Class of 2024, he has received an offer from the University of Michigan.

If the name Raiola sounds familiar it is because his father, Dominic Raiola was an offensive lineman for the Detroit Lions.

As it stands, according to 247Sports, Raiola is the No. 3 ranked QB and No. 27 player overall in the Class of 2024.

He also has offers from Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, just to name a few.