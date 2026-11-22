The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes are heading into their annual rivalry showdown next Saturday, and DraftKings has already revealed a point spread that should give Michigan fans plenty to talk about. Despite the Wolverines pulling off a stunning upset of No. 4 UCLA and Ohio State suffering a surprising loss to Nebraska, the Buckeyes remain double-digit favorites.

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According to DraftKings Sportsbook odds, Ohio State is favored by 12.5 points over Michigan for the November 28 showdown in Columbus. The listed over/under sits at 41.5 points, suggesting oddsmakers anticipate a relatively low-scoring affair.

Michigan running back Savion Hiter (5) runs against UCLA during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Odds

Here are the DraftKings numbers for next Saturday’s rivalry matchup:

Point spread: Ohio State -12.5

Ohio State -12.5 Michigan: +12.5

+12.5 Over/under: 41.5 points

41.5 points Michigan moneyline: +340

+340 Ohio State moneyline: -440

-440 Game: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Saturday, November 28, 2026 Kickoff: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

The betting line is particularly interesting considering what happened on Saturday afternoon. Michigan shocked previously unbeaten UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime, while Ohio State fell 31-28 on the road against Nebraska.

Those results could change how bettors view a matchup that appeared much more lopsided just a few days ago. However, the available DraftKings listing still gives Ohio State a significant advantage entering rivalry week.

Can Michigan Pull Off Another Rivalry Upset?

The Wolverines have already demonstrated that they can surprise a heavily favored opponent, as Saturday’s victory over UCLA proved. Michigan entered that contest having struggled offensively for much of the season, with its offensive production raising serious questions entering the matchup.

Now, Michigan has an opportunity to spoil Ohio State’s season in Columbus, something the Wolverines accomplished in memorable fashion in 2024. That year, Michigan entered as a massive underdog before stunning the second-ranked Buckeyes 13-10.

Ohio State responded last season with a convincing 27-9 victory in Ann Arbor, ending Michigan’s four-game winning streak in the rivalry. The Wolverines would love nothing more than to begin another streak next Saturday.

The betting spread has generated plenty of discussion before this rivalry, and this year’s matchup figures to be no different. Michigan’s unexpected victory over UCLA should give the Wolverines additional confidence, even if the sportsbooks aren’t buying into another upset just yet.

Are the Oddsmakers Disrespecting Michigan?

A 12.5-point spread means Ohio State would need to win by at least 13 points to cover the number. Michigan bettors, meanwhile, would cash a point-spread wager if the Wolverines win outright or lose by 12 points or fewer.

For Michigan fans, the question is whether Saturday’s performance against UCLA represents a genuine turning point or simply one outstanding effort. Ohio State will be playing at home, but the Buckeyes will also be looking to rebound from a disappointing loss.

One thing is certain: Saturday’s results have added another layer of intrigue to an already heated rivalry. And if Michigan can carry its momentum into Columbus, the Wolverines might have a chance to make that 12.5-point spread look awfully generous.

Will Ohio State prove the oddsmakers right, or will Michigan deliver another unforgettable upset in Columbus?