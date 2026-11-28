The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t even wait until kickoff to get their rivalry started on Saturday afternoon. Tempers flared during pregame activities at Ohio Stadium as members of both teams became involved in a heated confrontation.

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FOX College Football shared footage of the incident on social media, showing members of both programs coming together as others attempted to separate them. FOX accompanied the video with a fitting caption: “The hatred is alive already in pregame.”

The hatred is alive already in pregame pic.twitter.com/GO6GsptcPT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2026

Michigan Ohio State Pregame Scuffle Revives 2024 Bad Blood

The confrontation comes two years after the infamous postgame flag-planting incident in Columbus, which resulted in both universities being fined by the Big Ten Conference. Clearly, there is still no love lost between these two programs.

Michigan and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on FOX. Judging by what happened during pregame, emotions are already running high.