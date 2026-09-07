Michigan vs. Oklahoma Point Spread Makes Stunning Flip

Michigan technically accomplished what it needed to accomplish Saturday night.

The betting market was not impressed.

The Wolverines entered Week 1 with a lookahead line of Michigan -2.5 for Saturday’s showdown against Oklahoma at Michigan Stadium. After Michigan needed a last-second Hail Mary to escape Western Michigan 13-12 and Oklahoma hammered UTEP 51-0, that number didn’t just move.

It crossed the street and kept walking.

As of Monday morning, the consensus line had Oklahoma favored by 6.5 points, according to VegasInsider. That’s a staggering nine-point swing from the original Michigan -2.5 number.

Sportsbook Review tracked essentially the same movement. Michigan began as a 2.5-point favorite before the line quickly flipped to Oklahoma -2.5 following Week 1. Money continued pouring toward the Sooners, with 71% of wagers reportedly backing Oklahoma, pushing the number as high as Oklahoma -6.5.

That is not a subtle market correction.

Michigan’s problem is pretty obvious. The Wolverines may be 1-0, but almost nothing about their opener inspired confidence. They committed three turnovers, were penalized nine times for 80 yards and possessed the football for only 19:52. Michigan needed Bryce Underwood to connect with JJ Buchanan on a 47-yard Hail Mary with one second remaining just to survive Western Michigan.

Kyle Whittingham wasn’t fooled by the final score, either. Michigan’s new head coach called the victory “nothing short of a miracle” while acknowledging that his team has substantial work ahead. We broke down Whittingham’s brutally critical assessment of the Wolverines’ performance Sunday morning.

Oklahoma provided the exact opposite first impression, rolling past UTEP while Michigan spent nearly four quarters flirting with one of the ugliest losses in program history.

Oddsmakers noticed.

Bettors noticed.

And suddenly, a game Michigan was expected to enter as a slight home favorite has turned into one where the Wolverines are approaching touchdown-underdog territory in their own stadium.

Michigan survived its first warning.

The market is betting heavily that Oklahoma will be considerably less forgiving.