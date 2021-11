During Saturday’s game between Michigan and Ohio State, Buckeyes CB Cameron Brown got a bit too feisty and decided it would be a good idea to rip the helmet off of Wolverines WR Roman Wilson.

As soon as the play happened, Michigan OL Trevor Keegan came to Wilson’s defense.

Following the game, Keegan took to Twitter, retweeted the video of the play, and had some choice words for Brown.

Lil ass boy https://t.co/eaIpqi59nx — Trevor Keegan (@bigtrevk) November 28, 2021