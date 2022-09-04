Michigan opens as enormous favorite against Hawaii

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines handled their business rather nicely as they annihilated Colorado State by a score of 51-7 at the Big House.

As we predicted, Michigan easily covered the point spread against Colorado State as they closed as a 30.5-point favorite. (We predicted the score to be 52-10)

But if you want to bet on the Wolverines again this week you will have to be confident that they will defeat Hawaii by 50 or more points as Michigan is currently listed as a 49.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

Michigan will roll with sophomore J.J. McCarthy as their starting QB against Hawaii but we would assume that Cade McNamara will also get some time under center as the two continue to battle for the starting gig.

Nation, do you think Michigan will cover the spread against Hawaii? Don’t worry, we will have our pick for you by the end of the week!