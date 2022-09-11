Michigan opens as huge favorite against Connecticut

In Week 1, the Michigan Wolverines handled their business rather nicely as they annihilated Colorado State by a score of 51-7 at the Big House. One week later, Michigan dominated Hawaii 56-10 in a game that was initially delayed by an hour.

Michigan was not able to cover the giant point spread against Hawaii as they closed as a 52.5-point favorite. (We predicted they would cover so we apologize)

If you want to bet on the Wolverines again this week you will have to be confident that they will defeat Connecticut by 46 or more points as Michigan is currently listed as a 45.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM.

Michigan will roll with sophomore J.J. McCarthy as their starting QB against Connecticut but we would assume that Cade McNamara will also get some time under center as this one is likely to be a blowout.

Nation, do you think Michigan will cover the spread against Connecticut? Don’t worry, we will have our pick for you by the end of the week!