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TodayLionsvs MIN · 1:00 PMStarts in 0h 26m · Fox

Michigan Opens as MASSIVE Favorite vs. Michigan State

Michigan vs Michigan State betting odds
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The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans are preparing for their annual battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, but oddsmakers apparently aren’t expecting much of a battle.

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Despite Michigan’s struggles this season, the Wolverines have opened as a 13.5-point favorite over their in-state rivals ahead of Saturday’s showdown at Michigan Stadium.

That’s a massive spread for one of college football’s fiercest rivalries, especially considering Michigan needed a late touchdown to escape Rutgers with a seven-point victory.

But with Michigan State sitting at 2-6, the sportsbooks clearly believe the Wolverines have a significant advantage.

NCAA Football: Michigan at Rutgers
Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan vs Michigan State Betting Odds: Favored by Nearly Two Touchdowns

According to FanDuel’s opening betting lines shown Sunday morning, Michigan is favored by 13.5 points against the Spartans.

Here’s a look at the numbers:

Betting marketMichiganMichigan State
Point spread-13.5 (-122)+13.5 (+100)
Moneyline-720+530
Over/Under40.5 points40.5 points

The numbers suggest Michigan is expected to win comfortably, with the moneyline making the Wolverines overwhelming favorites.

A 13.5-point spread also means Michigan would need to win by at least 14 points to cover the opening number.

The betting line is particularly interesting considering the Wolverines haven’t exactly been an offensive juggernaut in 2026.

However, Michigan produced 427 total yards in Saturday’s 28-21 victory over Rutgers, with freshman quarterback Tommy Carr accounting for three touchdowns.

That performance could give Michigan some much-needed confidence heading into rivalry week.

Can Michigan State Pull Off a Shocking Upset?

Michigan enters the matchup at 5-3 overall, while Michigan State has dropped six consecutive games and sits at 2-6.

The Spartans are still searching for their first Big Ten victory of the season under head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

However, anyone familiar with the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry knows that strange things can happen when these two programs meet.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham understands the importance of the matchup, recently identifying Michigan State as the Wolverines’ second-most-important rivalry.

The Wolverines will also have the advantage of playing at Michigan Stadium, where the crowd should be electric for a primetime rivalry game.

When Michigan and Michigan State Kick Off

As we reported when the kickoff time was announced, Michigan and Michigan State will kick off Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Peacock carrying the game.

The Big Ten’s official announcement confirmed the primetime kickoff, setting the stage for another emotional battle for state bragging rights.

For Michigan, Saturday represents an opportunity to build momentum and secure bowl eligibility.

For Michigan State, it’s a chance to rescue an otherwise disappointing season with a victory over its biggest in-state rival.

The oddsmakers believe Michigan should win by nearly two touchdowns. But whether the Wolverines can live up to those expectations is an entirely different question.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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