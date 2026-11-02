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Michigan vs. Oregon Game Time

Michigan vs Oregon kickoff time
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The Michigan Wolverines now know when they will take the field for their upcoming road showdown against the Oregon Ducks.

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According to Monday’s announcement, Michigan and Oregon will kick off Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET, with the game televised nationally on FS1.

The Big Ten matchup will take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, where the Wolverines will face a challenging road environment.

NCAA Football: Michigan at Rutgers
Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) scrambles during the first half as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Rondo Porter (99) defends at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan vs. Oregon Kickoff Time and Game Details

Here is everything fans need to know about the upcoming matchup:

  • Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
  • Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT)
  • Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: FS1

Oregon’s official announcement of the 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff gives Michigan fans their first confirmed viewing details for the Wolverines’ trip to Eugene.

It will also mark Michigan’s first visit to Oregon since 2003, when the Ducks defeated the Wolverines 31-27 in the only meeting the two programs have played at Autzen Stadium.

The trip has been on the calendar since Michigan announced its 2026 football schedule in January, and the November 14 game will be the programs’ first meeting as Big Ten opponents in Eugene.

Michigan Must First Take Care of Michigan State

Before traveling to Oregon, the Wolverines have another important game on their schedule.

Michigan will host Michigan State this Saturday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET in the annual battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

As we previously reported when the rivalry game’s kickoff time was announced, that contest will stream exclusively on Peacock.

The Wolverines will enter the matchup with freshman Tommy Carr leading the offense after head coach Kyle Whittingham named him Michigan’s starting quarterback moving forward.

Following the rivalry showdown, Michigan will head west for its highly anticipated meeting with Oregon.

For Wolverines fans planning ahead, circle November 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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