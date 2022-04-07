Michigan Panthers favored to win 2022 USFL Championship

A professional football team in Michigan is favored to win a championship!

According to Bet Online, the Michigan Panthers (15/4) are the favorite to win the 2022 USFL Championship.

The Panthers are followed by the Tampa Bay Bandits (5/1), New Orleans Breakers (6/1), Philadelphia Stars (6/1), Pittsburgh Maulers (6/1), New Jersey Generals (7/1), Houston Gamblers (15/2), and Birmingham Stallions (8/1).

The Panthers will be led by former Michigan QB Shea Patterson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft.

Nation, who will you be betting on to win the USFL Championship in 2022?