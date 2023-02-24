Merch
Michigan Panthers season tickets are dirt cheap

By W.G. Brady
3
0

The USFL has announced the ticket prices for the 2023 season at Ford Field in Detroit, where both the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars will play their home games. Season tickets are available for a combined nine games for both teams at prices that are significantly lower than Detroit Lions games. In fact, season tickets, which cover nine total games, are dirt cheap. Club seats cost only $100, sideline seats are $75, and end zone seats are only $25. Individual game tickets are also available for prices ranging from $10 to $40, depending on the seating area. A deposit of $25 can be put down now to secure priority seating, even though tickets are not yet on sale.

Michigan Panthers tickets

Key points:

  • Season tickets for both the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars at Ford Field are available for a total of nine games.
  • Prices for season tickets are only $100 for club seats, $75 for sideline seats, and $25 for end zone seats.
  • Individual game tickets range from $10 to $40 depending on the seating area.
  • Fans can put down a deposit of $25 to secure priority seating before tickets go on sale.
  • The USFL season starts on April 15, with the first game at Ford Field on April 30.
  • CLICK HERE TO PUT DOWN A DEPOSIT

The Big Picture: USFL's affordable ticket prices in Detroit

This announcement is great news for football fans in Detroit who have been looking for affordable options to watch live games. With ticket prices significantly lower than NFL games, this provides a great opportunity for families and groups to enjoy football games without breaking the bank. The USFL's decision to make season tickets available for both the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars at Ford Field will bring more attention to these teams, and potentially increase their fan bases.

