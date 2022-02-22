in General Topic

Michigan Panthers select former Michigan QB Shea Patterson with No. 1 overall pick in USFL Draft

19 Views 3 Votes

The pick is in!

With the first pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, the Michigan Panthers have selected QB Shea Patterson.

As you probably know, Patterson played is college football for Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan.

Here is the moment that NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski announced that Patterson was the No. 1 pick.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

One Detroit Lions defender who could be traded in 2022