Michigan Panthers select former Michigan State LB in 2022 USFL Draft

After selecting former Michigan QB Shea Patterson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, the Michigan Panthers have now drafted a former Michigan State player.
On Wednesday, the Panthers used a Round 21 compensatory pick to select former Spartans LB, Taiwan Jones.
Jones played for MSU from 2011-to 2014. During that time he had 25.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.
Compensatory Pick: Welcome to Michigan, Taiwan Jones 💪
We have added another ILB selection and will pass on a pick in a future round as a result. pic.twitter.com/Vt0batnqUR
— Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 23, 2022
