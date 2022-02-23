in MSU

Michigan Panthers select former Michigan State LB in 2022 USFL Draft

After selecting former Michigan QB Shea Patterson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, the Michigan Panthers have now drafted a former Michigan State player.

On Wednesday, the Panthers used a Round 21 compensatory pick to select former Spartans LB, Taiwan Jones.

Jones played for MSU from 2011-to 2014. During that time he had 25.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

