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LiveMichigan WolverinesPSU 3 · Michigan Wolverines 010:04 - 2nd

Michigan Rules Out 8 Players for Matchup vs. Penn State

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The Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions have released their final game-day availability reports for Saturday’s Big Ten showdown at Michigan Stadium. The two teams have a combined 21 players ruled out, with five additional players listed as game-time decisions.

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Michigan enters the matchup looking for its first Big Ten victory of the season, but head coach Kyle Whittingham will have to navigate some significant personnel concerns. The Wolverines have eight players ruled out, including three offensive linemen, while Penn State will be missing 13 players.

According to the latest Big Ten availability reporting, several Michigan starters were dealing with uncertain playing status entering the weekend. Saturday’s final report has narrowed that list, although offensive lineman Jake Guarnera remains a game-time decision.

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Oct 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan Football Injury Report vs. Penn State

The Wolverines have eight players officially ruled out and one listed as a game-time decision in the final availability report. The most concerning absences come along the offensive line, where Andrew Sprague, Ace Hamilton, and Brady Norton will not be available.

PlayerPositionStatus
Kendrick Bell (#0)WROut
Braydon Alford (#22)WROut
Micah Ka’apana (#25)RBOut
Julius Holly (#37)DEOut
Ace Hamilton (#52)OLOut
Andrew Sprague (#54)OLOut
Brady Norton (#70)OLOut
Zack Marshall (#83)TEOut
Jake Guarnera (#53)OLGame-Time Decision

The offensive line has been a concern for Michigan throughout the season, and Saturday’s report does little to ease those worries. As we previously reported, the Wolverines entered the week with multiple offensive linemen dealing with availability questions.

Norton’s move to the out list makes the situation even more complicated for Michigan’s offense. With Sprague and Hamilton also unavailable, the Wolverines could be forced to rely heavily on their offensive line depth against Penn State.

Penn State Football Injury Report vs. Michigan

Penn State is dealing with an even longer list of unavailable players, with 13 Nittany Lions ruled out for Saturday’s game. Four additional players are listed as game-time decisions, including linebacker Cam Smith and defensive end Yvan Kemajou.

PlayerPositionStatus
Koby Howard (#6)WROut
LaVar Arrington II (#11)DEOut
Joshua Johnson (#15)CBOut
Max Granville (#18)DEOut
Alex Tatsch (#25)LBOut
Christian Askew (#30)CBOut
Tyler Armstead (#35)CBOut
Mason Robinson (#42)DEOut
Dayshaun Burnett (#43)DEOut
Will Tompkins (#66)OLOut
Cooper Alexander (#80)TEOut
Liam Andrews (#90)DTOut
Cristiano Rosa (#95)KOut
Chase Sowell (#0)WRGame-Time Decision
Yvan Kemajou (#19)DEGame-Time Decision
Cam Smith (#26)LBGame-Time Decision
Armstrong Nnodim (#91)DTGame-Time Decision

The Nittany Lions’ defensive depth will be tested, particularly with multiple defensive linemen and cornerbacks unavailable. Penn State will also be without wide receiver Koby Howard, who had been hoping to return for this matchup after missing time with an injury.

Howard’s absence is significant for a Penn State offense looking to get back on track after three consecutive Big Ten losses. His continued absence, along with several defensive personnel concerns, gives the Nittany Lions additional challenges entering the game.

Michigan’s Offensive Line Faces Major Test

For Michigan, the biggest question is how the offensive line will perform in front of quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines have struggled to establish offensive consistency, and losing multiple linemen certainly won’t make things easier.

As we noted earlier Saturday, Underwood has an opportunity to deliver an important performance against a vulnerable Penn State run defense. However, that opportunity could depend heavily on whether Michigan can establish a reliable rushing attack despite its offensive line absences.

The Wolverines could still find success on the ground, especially against a Penn State defense that has struggled to stop opposing rushing attacks. According to a pregame matchup breakdown, establishing the run will be one of Michigan’s biggest keys to victory.

Michigan vs. Penn State Kickoff Time and TV Info

Both teams enter Saturday desperately needing a win after disappointing starts to conference play. Michigan and Penn State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium, with the game televised on CBS.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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