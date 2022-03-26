Michigan PG DeVante’ Jones takes to Twitter to make announcement

Michigan point guard DeVante’ Jones took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to make a big announcement.

As you can see below, Jones has announced that he is “signing out” from Michigan to enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

“Michigan … Thank you, this wasn’t the easiest year for me but with the support of the fans, my teammates, the coaching staff, and the hardworking managers, it made my experience here worthwhile,” Jones tweeted. “This is a year I will never forget because it taught me that when you get hit you can’t just sit there and complain because nobody will feel sorry for you. I went through so many obstacles and challenges with my brothers. It made us stronger, and we proved the world wrong all year long. I’m grateful for every single last one of you boys. Most importantly, I’m thankful for God for putting me in such a great position to better my basketball career.

“With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA draft. #12OUT #BETONYOURSELF”

During the 2021-22 season, Jones averaged 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 33 games with the Wolverines.

Best of luck DeVante’ and thanks for a great season!