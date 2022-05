A day after Michigan landed coveted Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn from the NCAA Transfer Portal, they are now losing a player.

Embed from Getty Images

On Saturday, Wolverines PG Frankie Collins took to Twitter to announce that he is entering the portal.

During his freshman season, Collins averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 assists in 11.0 minutes per game.

We certainly wish Frankie the best.