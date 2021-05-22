Michigan pitcher Meghan Beaubien tosses no-hitter in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan softball team deserved to be playing close to home in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament but instead, they got the shaft as they were forced to start off in Seattle, Washington.

On Friday, the Wolverines started off what will hopefully be a nice tourney run with an unforgettable performance against Seattle University.

The Wolverines defeated the Redhawks 2-0 behind a brilliant performance from Meghan Beaubien, who tossed a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts.

Michigan advances to face the host team (Washington Huskies) at 6 p.m. ET Saturday in the double-elimination regional. If they beat the Huskies, they will be a win away from advancing to the Super Regionals, where they would likely run into No. 1 Oklahoma.

GO BLUE!