Viral Video Shows Ohio State Fan Getting ‘Handled’ After Trolling Michigan Players After ‘The Game’

Saturday was already tough enough for Michigan fans. After a 27–9 loss to Ohio State at the Big House, the Wolverines were walking off the field in the snow, heading back toward Schembechler Hall with their families. The rivalry sting was fresh, emotions were heavy, and everyone just wanted to get inside and warm up.

Instead, a completely unnecessary moment unfolded, one that had nothing to do with football and everything to do with someone craving social media attention.

A video surfaced online showing Michigan players Brandyn Hillman and Derrick Moore getting into a heated exchange with an Ohio State fan/streamer near the walkway back to the facility. Predictably, OSU accounts rushed to label the Wolverines as aggressors.

But former Michigan fullback Khalid Hill quickly shut down that narrative.

“Dude goes over to an area where players are walking with family members from game tryna get content. Starts to troll, gets dealt with, and then plays victim… typical buckeye behavior.”

Pretty clear message: the so-called “victim” wasn’t a victim at all.

A Postgame Walkout Turned Into Someone’s Content Grab

Michigan players were making their way back after a long, frustrating game. Ohio State’s team had already exited. Snow was falling. Families were waiting. The last thing anyone expected was a random fan wandering into that space to stir things up.

Yet that’s exactly what the OSU streamer did; he approached the players, heckled them, and then framed himself as the target when security had to step in.

Even the video that circulated online shows a police officer stepping between the fan and the players… which tells you everything.

Wolverine Players Handled It Better Than They’ll Get Credit For

One Michigan social media account summed it up perfectly:

“Notice how our players aren’t picking any fights like idiots. Respect.”

Despite the OSU fan’s attempts to spark a viral meltdown, Michigan players didn’t swing, didn’t chase him, and didn’t turn the scene into something uglier. They stood their ground, maintained their composure, and moved on.

The only person who escalated things was the Ohio State fan and the person holding the camera.

Trash Talk Is Expected—Harassing Players and Families Isn’t

Look, this rivalry thrives on intensity. Michigan–Ohio State week is built on emotion, pride, and decades of history. But approaching players after the game, when they’re exiting with their parents and younger sibling, crosses a line.

This wasn’t trash talk in a stadium.

It wasn’t banter between rivals.

It was someone trying to hunt for reactions during a private moment for Michigan’s players and their families.

Khalid Hill saw it. Michigan fans saw it. Security saw it. The Wolverines reacted like adults in a situation designed to make them look bad.

And as Hill implied:

If you go looking for trouble, don’t be shocked when you find it.