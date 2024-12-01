Michigan Players Celebrate Win Over Buckeyes by Mocking Their O-H-I-O Tradition [Photo]

A viral photo has emerged showing Michigan Wolverines players mocking their Ohio State rivals in the aftermath of their stunning 13-10 victory on Saturday. The image captures several Michigan players, including members of special teams unit, participating in a playful chant, forming the famous O-H-I-O hand gesture—usually reserved for Ohio State fans—in a direct jab at the Buckeyes.

The moment took place during the post-game scuffle, following Michigan’s dramatic win in Columbus, as emotions ran high between the two teams. While players from both sides were involved in the altercation, the Wolverines took the opportunity to taunt Ohio State with a symbolic gesture that Ohio State fans are known for doing themselves.

This playful mockery of the Buckeyes’ tradition came after Michigan planted their iconic Block M flag at midfield, sparking even more tension and leading to a brawl. Despite the physical confrontation, the Wolverines' confidence and energy were clear as they celebrated their second consecutive win over Ohio State, solidifying their position as Big Ten powerhouses.

The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State continues to grow more intense, and this image will surely be remembered as a classic example of the emotional aftermath that follows such a heated contest. With Michigan's victory fresh in their minds, Wolverines fans are celebrating not only the win but the dominance and swagger their team showed on enemy turf.