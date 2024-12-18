fb
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
U of M

Michigan Poaches Former Top 50 Player From Alabama

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The Michigan Wolverines have made another key addition to their transfer portal class, signing former Alabama defensive tackle Damon Payne on Wednesday morning, as reported by On3's Pete Nakos. Payne, a Belleville, Michigan native, brings a wealth of talent to Michigan’s defensive line, with one season of eligibility remaining.

Payne was ranked as the No. 12 defensive tackle in the transfer portal and the No. 146 overall player, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. A four-star recruit in the 2021 class, Payne was the No. 2 prospect in Michigan and the 49th-best player nationally. His addition adds significant depth to Michigan’s defensive front and bolsters the team’s already impressive roster.

Having played at Alabama, Payne is expected to bring valuable experience and skill to the Wolverines as they look to continue their pursuit of national championship aspirations. This commitment further strengthens Michigan's already formidable defense as they prepare for the 2024 season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
