Michigan Poaches Former Top 50 Player From Alabama

The Michigan Wolverines have made another key addition to their transfer portal class, signing former Alabama defensive tackle Damon Payne on Wednesday morning, as reported by On3's Pete Nakos. Payne, a Belleville, Michigan native, brings a wealth of talent to Michigan’s defensive line, with one season of eligibility remaining.

https://twitter.com/PeteNakos_/status/1869390094773404108

Payne was ranked as the No. 12 defensive tackle in the transfer portal and the No. 146 overall player, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. A four-star recruit in the 2021 class, Payne was the No. 2 prospect in Michigan and the 49th-best player nationally. His addition adds significant depth to Michigan’s defensive front and bolsters the team’s already impressive roster.

Having played at Alabama, Payne is expected to bring valuable experience and skill to the Wolverines as they look to continue their pursuit of national championship aspirations. This commitment further strengthens Michigan's already formidable defense as they prepare for the 2024 season.