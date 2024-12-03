fb
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Michigan Poaches 4-Star Defender From Auburn

In a significant recruiting win for the Michigan Wolverines, 4-star EDGE rusher Nate Marshall has flipped his commitment from Auburn to Michigan, according to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

The 6’4, 250-pound defensive prospect from Chicago, IL had been committed to the Tigers since August but announced his decision to join the Wolverines on Tuesday afternoon. Marshall, widely regarded as one of the top defensive recruits in the 2025 class, took to social media to share his excitement about the move, saying, “Finally made it home 100%. Go Blue baby! 🙏🏾”

Marshall’s commitment is a major boost to Michigan's defense as they continue to build a strong recruiting class. His versatile skill set and ability to apply pressure on the quarterback make him an exciting addition to the Wolverines’ defensive front. The flip also further solidifies Michigan’s momentum in recruiting under head coach Sherrone Moore as they continue to strengthen their defense ahead of the 2025 season.

