Michigan prep sensation Emoni Bates honors Kobe Bryant in latest game

The Kobe Bryant tributes have been pouring in ever since the news broke that he was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and 7 others.

On Monday night, Michigan prep sensation Emoni Bates of Lincoln High School honored Bryant, who is his favorite player, by wearing No. 24.

Dear future generations of basketball players, @BatesEmoni is going to do everything he can to make sure the legacy of Kobe Bryant lives on through hard work, selflessness, fearless pursuit & respect for the game/his teammates. Tonight, he is wearing the #24 jersey in his honor💜 pic.twitter.com/wjYxQMkixf — Katie Moffett (@kate_moff) January 28, 2020

Bates is, who is just a Sophomore, is the No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2022

Great gesture by Bates.

Rest in peace, Kobe.