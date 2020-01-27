34.3 F
Monday, January 27, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Michigan prep sensation Emoni Bates honors Kobe Bryant in latest game

By Don Drysdale

Michigan prep sensation Emoni Bates honors Kobe Bryant in latest game

LeBron James takes to Instagram, breaks silence on death of Kobe Bryant

Pistons, Cavs honor Kobe Bryant before matchup

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The Kobe Bryant tributes have been pouring in ever since the news broke that he was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and 7 others.

On Monday night, Michigan prep sensation Emoni Bates of Lincoln High School honored Bryant, who is his favorite player, by wearing No. 24.

Bates is, who is just a Sophomore, is the No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2022

Great gesture by Bates.

Rest in peace, Kobe.

